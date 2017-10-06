Oil stains outside Colwyn Bay's Porth Eirias labelled a 'disgrace'

A cyclist has described oil stains marking the pavement outside Colwyn Bay’s Porth Eirias as a “disgrace”.

The local man, who wishes to remain anonymous, said he rode past with his bike group two weeks ago and noticed the stains on the pavement outside the building home to chef Bryn Williams’ bistro, and stopped to take a photograph.

A Conwy County Borough Council spokesperson said it had been a busy summer at Porth Eirias – with the centre offering an outdoor children’s playground, a bistro style restaurant and sailing, windsurfing, powerboat and paddle board classes – and the oil stains would be removed soon.

The spokesperson said: “This area is designed to be used by the public and visitors to the building, restaurant and toilets, as well as for watersports.

“Porth Eirias has had a busy summer and, as is the case at the end of each summer season, arrangements are being made for the area to be cleaned.”