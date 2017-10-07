Treasure hunter Drew Pritchard punched by husband of woman he had affair with

TV treasure hunter Drew Pritchard has been accused of an affair with a businessman’s wife which led to an assault.

Magistrates at Llandudno heard the Salvage Hunters star, who’s been described as a real-life Welsh Lovejoy, had been punched to the head outside a pub on the quayside at Conwy. More than two months earlier he’d allegedly called the businessman a “coward,’ in a text, for failing to exact revenge for the affair.

Defence solicitor Michael Gray said Amanda Thomas, two-and-a-half years ago, had cheated on her husband Janus with Mr Pritchard.

“When that affair came to an end Mrs Thomas received harassing text messages from other women who had been seeing Mr Pritchard, accusing her of breaking up their relationships and being extremely hurtful towards her,” the lawyer said. “Mrs Thomas told her husband, the defendant, about the affair at that time because Mr Pritchard had told her that he was going to tell her husband because it would come out in the newspapers at some point.”

Mr Gray said the Thomases had worked to repair their marriage and towards ensuring their children were protected. Mrs Thomas was in tears after the case and the couple left court together.

Janus Thomas, 47, a father-of-two who runs a successful crane firm, was fined a total of £1,440, ordered to pay £100 compensation and £181 costs. He admitted common assault on Mr Pritchard and threatening behaviour in July.

The defence lawyer claimed Mr Pritchard had “smirked” at Thomas at the Liverpool Arms pub. “The way Mr Thomas read that was, with everything that had gone on, he was laughing at him, he was belittling him. Mr Thomas saw red. This man who had betrayed a family friendship had then smirked at him, knowing he had called him a coward and knowing everything about the upset Mrs Thomas had endured as a direct result of what happened a couple of years previously.

“He lost control and landed one punch on him. He had snapped. This is extreme provocation.”

Mr Gray said :”Mr Pritchard isn’t without fault. I don’t condone what Mr Thomas has done.”

The defence said it was “staggering” that Mr Pritchard had allegedly texted Mrs Thomas since a previous court hearing calling her husband a “coward.” The police had been informed.

Thomas had allegedly been “tormented” by his victim.

Court chairwoman Manu Patiar said :”Given the history of the case and what we have heard, we feel a restraining order is neither necessary nor proportionate.”

Prosecutor Diane Williams said the offences occurred on July 8. Mr Pritchard had been outside the pub when Thomas came “flying” towards him. Mr Pritchard fell back into the doorway after the punch and Thomas, of Hafod y Ddol, Mostyn, Holywell, was pulled off him.

The antiques dealer said the attack was “completely unprovoked and vicious.”

The prosecutor said children had been “upset and disgusted” by what happened. Mr Pritchard was cut and in pain. “He said ‘I felt the attack could have resulted in worse injuries. I feel quite vulnerable now’.”

In response to the defence claims, Mrs Williams declared :”It was an unprovoked attack. Mr Pritchard was the victim of that attack.”

Thomas said after the case :”I acknowledge the mistakes I have made, and I realise I have let my loved ones down. But today draws a line under this relatively minor incident and we can all move on. I will now be spending time with my wife and children, and focusing on my business.”