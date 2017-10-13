Llandudno Rotary Club play host to Australian visitors

Llandudno Rotary Club played host to visitors from across the other side of the world.

Five teachers and principals from Queensland, Australia, visited Merseyside and Llandudno in September and October visiting schools and meeting fellow teachers, before enjoying some down time in the North Wales coastal town.

Llandudno Rotary was pleased to meet their request to see the scenic outdoors with a six mile hike around the Great Orme, followed by a well-earned late lunch at Kava’s.

Full details of their visit can be viewed at www.rotary9570uk.wordpress.com. If you would like to be part of an International Exchange such as this, get in touch through llandudnorotary@gmail.com.