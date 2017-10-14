Refusal of Deganwy housing development upheld by planning committee

Plans to develop 110 houses in Marl Lane, Deganwy have been again rejected by Conwy’s planning committee today (Wednesday October 11).

The committee decided in September to refuse permission for the application by Beech Developments of Llandudno Junction, to build the houses against the recommendation of the planning officers to grant permission.

However the council’s rules allow officers to bring applications back to the planning committee should members decide against their recommendation.

As in the September meeting only two councillors supported the officers, the remainder voted to continue with the original decision.he

This has been a controversial application with a considerable groundswell of public opinion opposing the development.

Local ward Cllr Sue Shotter said: “The planning committee has ratified its early decision to refuse planning permission for 110 houses in Deganwy.

“This is very, very good news and I am quite thrilled.

“There was a lot of pressure on members from the planning officers to follow their recommendation.”

“The people’s voices have spoken and been heard. Councillors are there to express the views of their constituents in the council, we are their voice.”

Cllr Mike Priestley, who with Cllr Shotter lead the opposition to the development, said: “We have won another battle. The decision to refuse the Marl Lane application was the right decision and I think local democracy has spoken up loud and clear.

“We now hope the developer will cease their house building crusade in Deganwy. This was the wrong development in the wrong place.

“All the residents I’ve spoken to are really pleased with the outcome.”