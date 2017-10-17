Conwy pub committed to responsible drinking after being granted late licensing

A restaurant bar in Conwy is seeking to reassure residents after being granted an extension to its operating hours.

The Bank of Conwy (pictured), on Lancaster Square, has been granted an increase in its opening hours from 8am to 2am, seven days a week, with restrictions on alcohol trading from 10am to 1am.

Objections included those presented to the Licensing Authority by Colin Le Boutillier, owner of the nearby Gwynfryn bed and breakfast, who notified the Chamber of Trade about the proposed extension.

Mr Le Boutillier said: “Our objections are to the Bank of Conwy licence amendment because we are worried about the possible noise and anti-social behaviour caused by the extended opening until 2am.”

A business owner, who asked not to be named, added: “The fear is that there will be kebab vans on the square, people hanging round until late and the noise will affect businesses. It will also put off people who’ve come to the town and want to retire at midnight.

“If they do it with integrity and regulation it could work.”

The application would grant the same operating hours as two other pubs; The Albion - which stops serving at 11pm during the week and 12 on Fridays and Saturdays - and Ye Olde Mail Coach.

Currently The Bank is only seeking to use later alcohol trading times for special occasions such as the Conwy Feast or Christmas, with restrictions on alcohol trading being requested by the applicant, manager Steven Consterdine.

Mr Le Boutillier admitted: “If they stay to the same opening times except for special occasions, it’s acceptable.”

Mr Consterdine responded: ”It’s a natural progression for the business to have the option to extend our hours earlier and later for the many events held in the town. Conwy is a diverse town, and we’re proud to offer an alternative in addition to the two other businesses already open past 12 on the weekend.

“I care about Conwy, my family is from here and we want to work with the community.

“We haven’t had issues with the local authorities since we’ve opened. We train our staff to be responsible, maintain good communications with other establishments and use a reputable door supervision company - we have no intention of allowing entry after midnight and becoming a haven for late night drinkers.”