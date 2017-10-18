Multi-vehicle accident on A55 near Mochdre

Emergency services are dealing with a multi-vehicle crash on the A55.

North Wales Police were called to the incident which happened on the westbound carriageway at Mochdre. The crash involved four vehicles.

A spokesperson from the force said: "We were called to reports of a road traffic collision at 11.49am."

Ambulance are currently at the scene.

North Wales Police tweeted: "Lane two of the A55 Westbound near Mochdre has reopened following earlier collision.

"Lane one remains closed. Recovery on scene."

Delays are expected in the area and police have warned motorists to take alternative routes.

More to follow