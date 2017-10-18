Special meeting to be held about dismantling of Colwyn Bay pier

A special meeting discussing the dismantling of the Victoria Pier in Colwyn Bay will be held next month.

Earlier this month the Conwy County Borough Council (CCBC) received a letter from the Welsh Government giving them the go-ahead to dismantle the Colwyn Bay landmark and redevelop a truncated pier.

Every element of listed building, under the dismantling plan, will be taken down, examined, surveyed and eventually remodelled.

The meeting will take place at Bodlondeb in Conwy on November 10.