Drugs seized in Llandudno

A substantial quantity of class A drugs and cash were seized in Llandudno yesterday.

Two males from Merseyside, aged 18 and 16, were also arrested in the operation where drugs and cash were recovered by officers from the West Conwy neighbourhood tasking team.

The teams have been working as part of ongoing efforts to combat organised crime groups operating in North Wales.

PC Carl Barlow said: “West Conwy neighbourhood tasking team have conducted a large number of warrants and address checks as part of Operation Flight in recent months which we believe have significantly disrupted the supply of drugs in the area.

“We have seized assets including thousands of pounds of cash and disposed of thousands of pounds worth of equipment used to produce and process illegal drugs.

“These seizures not only provide evidence of criminal activity, but they also help to protect the public and disrupt the ability of criminals concerned with drugs supply to continue plying their illegal trade.”

The two suspects have been released under investigation.

The latest arrests are in line with Operation Scorpion, the force’s programme to tackle serious and organised crime.

Anyone with information about drugs supply or organised crime in North Wales is asked to call police on 101.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.