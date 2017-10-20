Llandudno voted second happiest place to live in Wales

LLANDUDNO is the second happiest place in Wales to live according to an online survey.

The resort (pictured left) finished runner up behind Llandrindod Wells in Rightmove’s Happy at Home Index, while also being ranked 43rd in the UK in the same category.

Mayor Councillor Francis Davies was over the moon when he found out the news last week and said it was a wonderful achievement for the town.

Cllr Davies said Llandudno had so many things going for it and there were many reasons why the town was voted second happiest place to live in Wales.

He said: “We are lucky that we have places like the prom, the pier and the Great Orme. The view is just spectacular wherever you look, you are surrounded by beauty.

“But it’s a combination of everything here.

“It’s a wonderful achievement and I am really pleased for the town.

“It is a great way to appreciate all the hard work people have put into the town. I hope they continue their enthusiasm for the town and its beauty.”

“We have people from all walks of life coming here, not just from England, Ireland and Scotland. Everyone is in awe of what we have in our town.”