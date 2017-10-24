Unattended car hits Conwy shop

AN EMPTY car mounted the pavement and rolled into a window during an incident in Conwy.

It is believe the unattended black Toyota rolled down the steep High Street, before smashing into the window of Conwy Ice Cream - situated in the old Bingo hall - in the early hours of Tuesday morning (October 24).

Although there has been significant damage to the shop front’s window and tiles, it is understood by The Pioneer that nobody has been injured in the crash.

An eyewitness said: “I thought it was just a really bad parking job, as there was a lot of traffic carrying on around it as normal, even though it was really awkward to squeeze between it and the lorries going past. It wasn’t until I was behind the car that I saw how much damage it had caused.”

A spokesman for North Wales Police said: “We were called at 7.44am to a report that a car had rolled down the hill and gone through the window of the ice cream shop.

“No one was injured and no one was in the car at the time.”

It is not known at this time what caused the car to crash into the shop.

North Wales Police are urging anyone with any information to contact them on 101 and quote the reference number V161354