Matt's geared up for Wales Rally success

A Rhos-on-Sea driver will cap off a stellar 2017 this weekend on home turf securing a full works-baked drive with M-Sports in his home rally.

Fresh from his third place in the British Rally Championships (BRC), Matt Edwards (pictured) will drive a factory-entered Ford Fiesta R5 in the WRC2 division in the upcoming Wales Rally GB.

Edwards has already worked with M-Sports this season, racing for the manufacturer in the Rally Isle of Man in the final round of the BRC to help secure them the team championship.

Following the announcement he said: “To achieve a goal that has always looked such an unlikely prospect is a dream come true.

“I really can’t wait to get started, though the prospect is somewhat intimidating, but that challenge is why I do it.”

Victory champagne will once again flow on the streets of Llandudno this weekend as it marks the conclusion of another Dayinsure Wales Rally GB.

Llandudno will mark the ceremonial finishes to both the international at 1.30pm, and national (3.30pm) events running this weekend.

Residents and visitors will be able to see the podium finishers receive their trophies and with a star-studded field this year there are sure to be some big names on hand.

Spectators could also be treated to a slice of history as Cumbria-based M-Sport’s new recruit Sébastien Ogier guns for a record fifth Rally GB title.

While this year will see the rally conclude in Llandudno, the town has also seen ceremonial starts in the past.

This year will see Conwy take that role with the Tir Prince Raceway holding the first ever Thursday night curtain raiser. Tir Princes’s trotting track will turn into a WRC stage for the night.

Drivers will run in single file allowing them to entertain the crowds with a slalom section and hairpin turns.