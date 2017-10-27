New-look Llandudno Pier Pavilion plans unveiled

The number of apartments in a new look Pier Pavilion site have been cut by six and restaurants scaled down in plans released today.

Developer Alan Waldron revisited proposals for the Pier Pavilion site in Llandudno and made amendments in partnership with architects and the design commission.

The fresh design by architects Creu cuts, based in Denbigh, reveal the number of high-quality apartments have been cut from 54 to 48 allowing additional parking for neighbouring businesses and hotels.

The cladding has also been “softened” given the location, and the two restaurant spaces have been scaled down to make way for a larger public atrium - featuring a walkway from the pier through to Happy Valley Road.

The site has been empty for more than 20 years, and Alan believes the revamped offering will complement the town’s Victorian landscape.

Mr Waldon said: “We revisited the proposals following feedback and are very happy with the new plans.

“We have softened it a little and the design is more contemporary and iconic, embracing the landscape and the pier’s surroundings.

“The architects and I have listened to what the public and partner organisations have said and really appreciate their input and support.

“This is a vital site for Llandudno and we feel this development will be a source of pride for the town and breathe new life into the area, as well as creating up to 100 jobs and boosting the economy.”

Alwyn Rowlands, director of Creu, said the firm carried out an extensive review of the proposals during the summer and worked closely with heritage consultants Donald Insall Associates, based in Conwy, who advised on the historic value of the site.

Mr Rowlands said: “Using a site-specific design assessment methodology the scale and massing of the new proposal has a profile that is more forgiving to the context of the site and the sweep of the bay.

“The elevational treatment of the proposed development is dominated by a three-storey central structure which runs parallel to the existing properties and extends across the front of the development, articulating a modern vertical rhythm influenced by the architecture of the bay and the pier extending out to the sea.

“The public realm has been enhanced with the introduction of an open meeting and destination space at the heart of the building linking the pier level and Happy Valley road to revive the site’s historic heritage in the spirit of the former pavilion.”