Teen swimmer from Colwyn Bay aims to inspire others

A teenage champion swimmer is aiming to inspire other young sports people to achieve their dreams.

Olivia Davies, from Colwyn Bay, a member of Wales’ Elite Swimming Squad, is the current holder of the Conwy Young Sports Woman Award, sponsored by Sional Promotional Merchandise from Llanfairfechan.

The 13-year-old will be handing the title on to another contender at the 2017 Conwy Sports Awards, at Venue Cymru in Llandudno on November 24.

Paralympic wheelchair table tennis champion Rob Davies MBE will be guest of honour at the event, which recognises and honours the talented sports people, clubs, coaches and volunteers in Conwy.

Sional supplies all the glass trophies for the event, as well as sponsoring the Young Sports Woman category.

Olivia, British Number One in the breast-stroke in the Under 13 age group, clocks up around 16 hours training every week with Holywell Swimming Club.

She first started swimming competitively aged just six and now gets up at 4.30am for her daily pool and gym sessions, which are all fitted around her studies at Ysgol Bryn Elian.

Olivia, who is again a finalist in this year’s awards, said: “I’ve won a lot of medals for my swimming but the Conwy Young Sports Woman Award, which is sponsored by Sional, was the first proper award that I’ve been presented with.

“I was extremely surprised when they called out my name at the ceremony last year, it was very unexpected. It is lovely to be recognised for all the training that I do, and I really appreciate it. I’m sure that the next sports woman to receive the Sional trophy will also be delighted.

“My older brother George is also a swimmer and is in the Welsh squad, while my other brother Henry is goalkeeper in the Welsh Under 16 Hockey squad - they have been previously nominated in the Conwy Sports Awards but not won. So I was very happy to have won it!

“I love swimming and I have a lot of friends in the club - it’s great that we all share the same interest. I would like to continue and to represent Wales, perhaps eventually at the Commonwealth Games and even one day get into team GB at the Olympics. Bur that’s a long way off yet.”

Sional managing director Alan Jones, a former Welsh International in shooting, said: “We have been providing trophies for many years for the Conwy Sports Awards, as well as the Conwy Business Awards.

“I am delighted that we are once again sponsoring the Conwy Young Sportswoman of the Year.”

Olivia’s mum Vicki drives hundreds of miles to take her daughter to training sessions in Holywell and with the Welsh Squad, plus championships around the UK.

She said: “It is lovely that local companies such as Sional sponsor these awards, it does help that others recognise the hard work that young people put into their sport.

“Olivia is extremely committed to her swimming and we are very proud of what’s she achieved so far and hope that she will continue to be successful in her chosen sport.”