Bishop to bless ancient stained glass panels at Mochdre church

The Bishop of St Asaph will rededicate five ancient stained-glass window panels in a special service at St Cystennin’s Church, in Llangystennin near Mochdre on Sunday November 5.

The fragments of five windows, dating back to the 15th century were found wrapped in blankets under the pulpit and have been restored by experts. In September they were returned to the church and are now permanently on-show in a display cabinet.

The Bishop of St Asaph, the Rt Revd Gregory Cameron will join the local vicar, the Revd Godfrey Chigumira, to bless the windows in a special service attended by civic leaders and local politicians, as well as the communities of Mochdre and Llangystennin. Children from nearby Mochdre Infant School will be singing and the organ will be played by 16 year old Ellis Thomas from John Bright School in Llandudno.

The stained-glass panels depict St George slaying the dragon, St Nicholas, St Catherine, St Peter and the Resurrection of Christ. Church volunteers raised funds to have the restoration work carried out and a grant of £9,400 was awarded by the Heritage Lottery Fund.

St Cystennin’s Church Treasurer, Margaret Hodgkiss oversaw the restoration project. She said: “We are looking forward to welcoming the Bishop along with members of the local community to share the celebration to rededicate the glass. Everyone attending will be given a gift, including a bookmark depicting the five panels and a booklet explaining their significance.

“These are priceless fragments of our history which would have had pride of place, telling the Christian story, throughout the medieval period. These windows pre-date the Church itself, which was re-built in 1843 but we know there’s been a site of Christian worship here for 17 centuries.”