Drink-drive Llandudno mum-of-two hurled abuse at police officer

A single mum who was caught drink-driving hurled a torrent of abuse at the police officers and struggled so much that reinforcements had to be called.

Amy Jane Wynne refused to give a specimen of breath at the roadside but after being arrested was found to have 73 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, just over twice the legal limit.

Wynne, aged 30, of Conway Road, Llandudno, pleaded guilty at Llandudno magistrates’ court to driving with excess alcohol, having no insurance or driving licence, damaging a police car and assaulting PC Bradley Sunderland, whom she kicked several times.

Wynne, a mother-of-two, told police she had drunk two bottles of wine with her sister and had driven only a short distance before being caught in Conway Road in the early hours of October 14.

District Judge Gwyn Jones imposed a 7pm – 7am curfew for 12 weeks and banned her from driving for 20 months. She was also fined £120 and ordered to pay £100 for the damage caused to the car, £200 to PC Sunderland, £85 court costs and an £85 surcharge.