Coffee morning invite ahead of Llandudno service to remember fallen heroes

A military charity is inviting people to join them for a coffee morning featuring an opportunity to remember the fallen with a two-minute silence on Armistice Day.

Blind Veterans UK, the charity for blind and vision-impaired ex-Service men and women, will be welcoming members of the public to its training and rehabilitation centre in Llandudno.

Following the two-minute silence, there will be a special performance of the national anthem by Welsh concert soprano, Gwawr Edwards.

The event will take place on Saturday November 11 from 10am to noon.

At 10.45am, the traditional bugle call, The Last Post, performed by blind veteran and Llandudno Town Crier, Billy Baxter. Visitors will also be invited to view the charity’s spectacular tribute display, The Poppy Field Project.

Steve Boswell, Centre Manager, said: “Blind Veterans UK is an important part of the local community and any opportunity we have to engage with the wider public is something we relish in.

“This is the first year we are actively inviting local residents to join us in our Armistice Day Commemorations. We’re looking forward to them joining us in paying our respects to those brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.”

A selection of homemade cakes and refreshments will be available in exchange for donations, as well as poppy-making art and craft activity.

It is advised that visitors dress appropriately for the weather as the Commemoration will take place outside. Admission is free of charge.

All funds raised will go to Blind Veterans UK’s Llandudno centre. Visitors will also be given the opportunity to make a donation to The Royal British Legion.

Visit blindveterans.org.uk/support to learn more about the charity and how you can support its vital work today.