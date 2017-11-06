Home turf horticultural honour

Llandudno secured the highest horticultural honours on home turf.

Llandudno in Bloom won a Gold Award at the 2017 Royal Horticultural Society’s Britain in Bloom Awards Ceremony, held at Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Already having won a gold award in this year’s Wales in Bloom competition this was the first time Llandudno had won a Gold Award in Britain in Bloom.

The gold award was the result of the hard work of the Bloom Committee, the Friends Groups and the open spaces/parks team of Conwy council.

More than 600 competitors from all over the UK visited Llandudno for the ceremony.

Award categories included: coastal, large, small cities, towns and villages. Llandudno in Bloom won its gold award in the coastal (over 12,000 population) category.

The awards ceremony featured a Welsh-themed entertainment programme including a male voice choir, a percussion group and a harpist while local youngsters in traditional Welsh costumes greeted guests.