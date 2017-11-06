Llandudno hotelier's child porn shame

A hotelier admitted downloading child porn.

Sanjay Verma, aged 33, of North Parade, Llandudno, had pleaded guilty to five charges, including having 65 category A images - the most extreme - with five extremely pornographic videos.

Police experts discovered 7,234 images of category C, of lesser pornography.

His advocate, Mikayla Kitchen, told Caernarfon crown court: "He's made the guest house an adult-only residence."

He was enrolling in a special course to deal with his problem and going to weekly counselling sessions.

Ffion Tomos, prosecuting, said police had raided the hotel last June. Girls between three and 14 were featured on some images.

Recorder Gregory Bull QC imposed an eight-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months, with a 60-day rehabilitation period and a 35-day programme requirement.

He must pay £425 costs and a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and a period on the sex offenders' list will both last for seven years.

Recorder Bull reminded him that real children, not cartoons, were involved and it was known that such experiences had a lifelong effect, sometimes leading to prostitution, mental health and other issues.

Verma had sought help before the case had been brought and the judge said he was imposing a series of sentences in the hope it would lead him to reject "this type of filth and lead a normal family life in your community."