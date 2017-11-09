Llandudno has year to prepare itself for another hilarious tirade from Ross Noble

Tickets are now on sale for the return to Llandudno next year of surrealist connoisseur and story spinner Ross Noble .

The Geordie stand-up extraordinaire will return to the Venue Cymru stage next year, with his new show “El Hablador”, where audiences can take yet another wild ride through his seemingly endless and bizarre imagination.

Noble said: “Expect the unexpected. Unless you’ve seen me before. Then you know what to expect. But I might not do that. But then again, I might. I expect it will be one of those two options.”

Currently starring in Mel Brooks’ West End monster-hit musical “Young Frankenstein”, “El Hablador” is Ross Noble’s astonishing sixteenth touring show, following on from his last Llandudno gig and sell-out Australian, UK and European tour of the 2016/2017 show “Brain Dump”.

Ross Noble has been splitting sides since the age of 15 when - fittingly for his outlandish persona - he was smuggled into his local comedy club and has since never looked back.

Avoiding the obvious television route, Noble has built up a large and loyal following through constant touring and word of mouth and quickly became the bestselling show at the Edinburgh Fringe and Melbourne International Comedy Festivals.

Noble has cemented himself as a truly exciting, one of a kind performer whose inimitable comic flow has received huge critical acclaim leading to unforgettable turns on the BBC’s “Live At The Apollo”, “QI”, “Just A Minute”, “I’m Sorry I Haven’t Got A Clue” and guest appearances on “Have I Got News For You”.

You have a year to prepare yourself for Ross Noble’s next stream of consciousness, rib-tickling assault when “El Hablador” comes storming to Venue Cymru on Tuesday 11th December 2018.

Tickets are £25, on general sale now from today (Thursday November 9 2017) at 10.00, from venuecymru.co.uk, from www.ticketmaster.co.uk or by calling 01492 872000.