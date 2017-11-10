Businesses to be asked to help fund repairs to Llandudno's broken pavements

BUSINESSES in Llandudno are to be asked to help pay for improvements to the town’s cracked and broken pavements.

Members of Conwy County Borough Council’s finance and resources overview and scrutiny committee agreed to approach businesses and ask for a contribution towards the estimated £600,000 of repairs to Mostyn Street between Gloddaeth Street and St George’s Place.

A report ahead of the meeting stated that funding has historically been insufficient to prevent footways from deteriorating and while £200,000 was available for the project, for it to go ahead funding would have to be found from other sources.

It said: “The condition of the pavements on Mostyn Street in Llandudno, in particular, has been the subject of an increasing number of complaints from residents, visitors, business owners and elected members. The authority is also at risk of claims for trips and falls from members of the public.

“The overall appearance is poor due to large numbers of cracked or broken slabs, mainly caused by delivery vehicles mounting the pavement.”

Committee members decided officers should make further representations to key stakeholders for funding contributions and report back to them in March/April 2018.

Cllr Louise Emery, cabinet member for economic development, was quoted in the report: The pavements are having a detrimental effect on the retail look of the town as well as leading to an increasing number of falls.

“This is a difficult nut to crack, but I am determined to get private landlords to stump up the cash to add to the council’s pot.”

Cllr Frank Bradfield, also stated in the report: “It is crucial the streetscape in one of Conwy's key destinations is maintained to the highest standards.

“Those businesses that have responsibilities to maintain the slabs at the front of their premises be encouraged to do so. Should Mostyn Street's paving not be improved then there would be little incentive for the street's retailers to improve theirs.”