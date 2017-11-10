Conwy's libraries among the best in Wales

The Conwy Library Service has been recognised as one of the best in Wales.

An annual assessment carried out by the Welsh Government for 2016/17 acknowledged the service met all the core entitlements - the only library in Wales to do so.

“Conwy’s detailed return shows evidence of a good quality service which is consolidating its position after a period of extended challenges and restructuring,” said the Welsh Government in its assessment.

“The authority is to be commended as the only service achieving all of the quality indicators with targets this year.”

Councils submit an annual return to demonstrate their compliance with the Welsh Public Library Standards, which is assessed by Welsh Government officials, heads of library services and external experts.

Initiatives included the ‘shared reading’ project, which harnesses the therapeutic benefits of reading and includes work with MIND service users; sessions to improve basic use of IT equipment and use of websites and online information; and working with partners including ‘Cymraeg i blant’

Conwy’s Cabinet Member for Community Development Services and Regulation, councillor Mark Baker, added: “The achievement comes following a long period of review and modernisation. I am proud of this achievement and thank the library staff who contributed to this success and deliver high quality services for the people of Conwy.”