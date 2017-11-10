Council give final go ahead to dismantle Colwyn Bay Pier

Colwyn Bay Pier has finally been given the go ahead to be dismantled after recommendations were unanimously passed by Conwy Council.

A special Conwy County Borough Council (CCBC) meeting was held this morning. Councillors voted to give the final go ahead to dismantle the Victorian Pier, restoring it and redeveloping a truncated pier.

It was also passed that elements of the old pier would be stored for potential reuse in a future restoration of a more “substantial” pier by a third party.

The Cabinet, which held its own meeting directly after the special council meeting, have been left the job of finalising plans for the truncated pier and putting the process out to tender.

The Council also supported that work continue with the Victorian Trust in terms of developing proposals and applications for funding for further development and restoration of a more “substantial” pier in the future.

Councillor Abdul Khan, from the Colwyn Bay ward, seconded the motion that was put forward at the meeting and said he was glad to see this motion finally come to fruition.

Cllr Khan said: “That decision should should have been made at least two or three years ago. But we have seen the common sense prevail today and better late then never.

”There was a time we weren’t going to have anything, but I am please we came out of that.

“In a nutshell under the circumstances this is the best outcome we could have hoped for.”

