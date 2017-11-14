Two taken to hospital following A55 accident near Llanddulas

Two people have been taken to hosptial following a two vehicle road traffic collision (RTC) on the A55 near Llanddulas.

Emergnecy services including police and ambulance crews were called the the two vehicle RTC just before 10am this morning on the eastbound carriageway of the A55 between junctions 22 (Old Colwyn) and 23 (Llanddulas).

The incident involved a Mercedes and Hyundai vehicles.

The two people were taken to Glan Clwyd Hospital with non-life-threateing injuries.

Picture: Traffic Wales North / Twitter