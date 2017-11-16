Christmas lights switch on: Full details of where and when Conwy, Colwyn Bay and Llandudno will be lit up

Conwy county will be lit up for Christmas from the beginning of December.

Conwy Town Council has hired new sphere lights for the trees at the end of Vicarage Gardens Car Park in Conwy and at the end of Station Road Car Park in Deganwy. In Conwy motifs will be attached to lamp posts in Station Road, and Pentywyn Road, Deganwy, Conwy Road, Llandudno Junction, Conwy Cob, Llanrwst Road, and Gyffin.

Christmas trees will be put up during the middle of November at Station Road, Deganwy near the car park, Tan Y Fron Playing Field, Pwntywyn Road, Deganwy, Osborne Road Car Park, Llandudno Junction, The gardens on the corner of Conway Road and Marl Drive, Llandudno Junction, Penmaen Road, Conwy Morfa, Lancaster Square, and on the bank of the Castle.

The lights, which are provided by Conwy Town Council, will be switched on December 1.

The Christmas lights in Colwyn Bay, Old Colwyn and Rhos on Sea will be erected over the next three weeks and on Friday December 1, will be switched on.

In Llandudno the lights around the town hall and Christmas tree will be switched on by the Mayor, cllr Francis Davies, on Saturday December 2, as part of the Christmas parade.

The remainder of the town’s Christmas lights will come on automatically.