Conwy Council propose monthly bin collection

Conwy County are considering introducing a new bin collection system.

A report will be presented to Conwy’s Economy & Place Scrutiny Committee next week setting out the results of the trial of four-weekly waste collections in Conwy County Borough.

The trial of four-weekly refuse collections started in autumn 2016; it involved over ten-thousand properties across the county over a twelve month period.

A group looking into the matter has recommended four-weekly refuse collections be implemented throughout the County as an opportunity to provide a sustainable long term solution to recycle more, waste less and increase savings.

The Pioneer is wanting to hear from you, email any comments you may have to patrick.glover@nwn.co.uk.