Sixties sensations to return to Llandudno's Venue Cymru for one night only

Music fans will be invited to step back in time to the early years of pop music later this year.

The Sensational 60’s Experience at Venue Cymru will feature some of the biggest names of the golden era.

They include Mike Pender, the original voice of The Searchers; Chris Farlowe; Herman’s Hermits, The Fortunes and The New Amen Corner.

Between them, the artists will deliver hits including Sweets For My Sweet, Out Of Time, I’m Into Something Good, Storm In A Tea Cup, Bend Me Shape Me and many more.

The tour is headlined by Pender, whose group, The Searchers, were the only second British Band combo to have a US number one with Needles and Pins and, like the Stones and Beatles, they appeared on the legendary Ed Sullivan Show.

Pender, who will perform with a new backing band, told the Pioneer: “In this game, you never retire.

“We can still go to America, Australia and Wales and play 60s music that is still popular. There will always be an audience if you bring the same energy.”

He added: “It’s a time machine. I play the same 12-string Rickenbacker [guitar] with the same vocals, the same harmonies.

“It sounds just the same as it did back then and that’s the magic moment. It would be futile to mess with the sound.

“A lot of people might not remember our names or recognise our faces now, but you can replace the backing band so long as you don’t replace the vocals.

”All that matters is for people who played the records and their kids, who listened to them growing up, is to hear the record just as it was back then.”

The Sensational 60’s Experience will be at Venue Cymru on Friday December 1 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are between £25.50-£27.50. To book, call the box office on 01492 872000 or go online at venuecymru.co.uk