Latest Kingdom protest to take place in Bodlondeb Council carpark

The second protest against a Conwy County security company in as many months will take place in Conwy this Saturday.

Llandudno resident and bed and breakfast owner Peter Rourke has organised what he is labelling a “fun rally” in the Conwy County Borough Council’s (CCBC) Bodlondeb office carpark from midday.

Mr Rourke said: “CCBC says there is not a problem but in two weeks, 3,000 people have joined our Facebook group (North Wales against Kingdom Security) to say otherwise.

”I have had guests leave their holiday early because they were so upset about being approached when they did nothing wrong.

“This is a tourist area and we will lose them if it carries on.

“Hanging out at train stations, supermarket car parks and shopping centres is doing nothing to keep streets clean of dog fouling or fly tipping, it is a lazy way to get an easy target at best.

“At worst we have many many stories of fines being issued where they should not be.”

Kingdom were approached for comment but were unable to respond ahead of The Pioneer going to press.