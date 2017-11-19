Coleg Llandrillo Beauty therapy student wins bronze medal

A Coleg Llandrillo student recently won a bronze medal at a nationally renowned professional beauty competition, showcasing the nation’s best, young beauty therapists.

Haley Yates, from Colwyn Bay, who is studying on the Level 3 Fashion, Theatre; Media Hair and Make-up Studies course at the college’s Rhos-on- Sea campus, was awarded third place in the ‘Warpaint Bodypainting’ category at Professional Beauty North in Manchester.

In her first ever competition, Haley won bronze after a fierce battle against fifteen other finalists across the UK.

She had four hours to create her medal-winning creation on her model and fellow classmate, Ffion Williams from Caernarfon.

As well as her make-up and design skills, Haley was also judged on her research and planning, variation of techniques used, range of products utilised, and her model’s outfit, all of which created a complete coherent look.

Haley said: “It was a fantastic experience from start to finish.

“I really enjoyed being around the talented beauticians who made it to the final and was delighted to win the bronze medal in my first ever competition.

”Enrolling at college has taken my skills set to another level, and I am looking forward to entering more competitions.”

Haley’s tutor, Sue Bluff, said: “She had a totally professional attitude during, and leading up to the competition.”

Haley has set up Facebook and Instagram pages to demonstrate her range of skills.

For more visit www.gllm.ac.uk or call 01492 542 338.