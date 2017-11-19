Put a smile on a senior face this Christmas

The Be Santa To A Senior scheme is bigger and better this year.

It sees gifts donated by the public distributed to older people living on their own at Christmas.

This will be the third year for the scheme and a spokesperson for the organisers, Home Instead Senior Care - a company which provides at home care, said: “This year could be the best yet for reaching people on their own.

“Cartrefi Conwy has come on board. Not only do some of their tenants want to donate gifts but a group of their tenants have set up a wrapping day.

“We will be working with Red Cross, Contact the Elderly and Age Connect and the North Wales Fire Service will deliver the gifts.

“Last year we also visited Glan Clwyd Hospital, Abergele Hospital, Colwyn Bay Hospital, Bryn Hesketh and Llandudno hospital and gave gifts to patients who had no one visiting them.

“This year we have more drop off points. From 28th November to 15th December you can take gifts to: Ty Llewelyn Community Centre, Llandudno; St David’s Church, Penrhyn Bay; New Council Building, Coed Pella Road, Colwyn Bay; Tesco, Abergele; Home Instead Office, Abergele; Kinmel Bay Community Library; Nova Centre, Prestatyn and Age Connect office, Denbigh.

The Home Instead Senior Care Team will also be in the Bay View Shopping Centre on December 4 and 5.

The spokesperson added: “We are working to secure additional drop off points in the more southern areas of Denbighshire and will release these places once they have been confirmed.

“We would be grateful for donations of wrapping paper and other gift wrap this year and volunteers to help wrap.”

If you know someone who is going to be alone for Christmas contact Lucie Williams, Community Relations Manager, Home Instead Senior Care Conwy and Denbighshire, 26 Market Street, Abergele, Conwy. LL22 7AA, telephone 01745 772150.