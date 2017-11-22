Colwyn Bay football match stopped as fans throw flares on pitch

Flares and smoke bombs were thrown onto Colwyn Bay’s football pitch last weekend by opposing fans.

The club were playing Mossley in the Evo Stik Northern Premier League when the incident happened.

Bay chairman David Titchner said: “It was the visiting supporters who were unruly and they threw a couple flares and smoke bombs onto the pitch. The match was stopped for awhile to allow the clouds to clear. At half time the police asked the offending fans to leave and escorted them back to their coach. One of their crowd then ran onto the pitch in his underpants.”

He added: “We don’t normally get this type of behaviour and we’ve not had it from Mossley fans before. Some people said they were not really Mossley supporters, just some people who came along because they knew one of the players.

“Additionally a Mossley player was sent off for headbutting one of our players. We will be playing Scarborough at home next week and don’t expect a repeat of anything like this. We visit Mossley in February.”

Bay won the match 5-0.