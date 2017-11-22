Conwy wine shop toasts success at Welsh Independent Retail Awards

A Conwy wine shop is toasting a Welsh Independent Retail award.

Vinomondo took home the off licence of the year award at the Welsh Independent awards recently much to the delight of owner Julie Mills.

The wine store boasts one of the largest wine and craft beer stocks in the country and Ms Mills said a lot of hard work has gone into the store of the past few years to get it to its award winning status.

She said: “We are completely overjoyed, but shocked because we were up against some big names. We have worked really hard at building the business up over the past 10 years and this is the first bit of proper individual recognition we have received.”

The business continues to grow as Vinomondo now offers an upstairs space for patrons to sit and enjoy their beer or wine purchase on site, rather then waiting until they get home.

Ms Mills said: “Everyone is looking forward to it (the expansions). It is built to come in, just take a bottle off the shelf, put it on the bar and ask for a few glasses.

Further expansions are hoped for April next year with a beer garden type area, with spaces for dogs set to be introduced in time for summer.