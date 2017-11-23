Llandudno beach plans to be on show at Consultation

The public will have a chance to see Llandudno’s new beach plans up close and ask any questions at consultation sessions this week.

These drop in sessions will allow members of the public to speak to the authors of the Beach Management Plan (BMP) for further confirmation and discussions around the options for the future management of Llandudno’s beaches.

The event, which has been organised by the Llandudno Coastal Forum, in conjunction with Conwy County Borough Council and its consultants, will take place this Friday and Saturday (November 24 and 25) at the Victoria Centre, Llandudno, between 10.30am and 4pm.

Additionally, officers from Conwy’s Environment, Roads and Facilities Service will be available to answer questions about the current beach management techniques for protecting the coastal defences along the promenade.

Chairman of Llandudno Hospitality Association, Berin Jones said: “This is a great opportunity for residents and the general public to gain an understanding of the key elements that will need to be considered going forward in developing a beach that’s fit-for-purpose.

“I would encourage everyone to come along to this event and look forward to hearing peoples’ views on the work so far.”

A copy of the BMP is available to view at www.llandudnocoastalforum.co.uk/documents/ and comments can be submitted to Conwy County Borough Council via llandudnobmp@conwy.gov.uk.

Llandudno Coastal Forum was established in 2014 to provide an alternative voice for the future development of the North and West Shore beaches in the town.

The Forum is working with Conwy County Borough Council to provide beaches that are fit for purpose, provide appropriate flood and coastal erosion management, improve the natural environment, acknowledge the cultural heritage, and can create commercial opportunities for the town.