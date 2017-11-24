Retailer of the Year accolade for Penrhyn Bay store

A Penrhyn Bay store has been named Retailer of the Year at Blakemore Wholesale’s awards.

BMore Local fought off competition from 650 other retail outlets across the UK to claim Blakemore Wholesale’s Retailer of the Year award earlier this month having only opened earlier this year.

Store owner Bev Williams said: “It is fantastic news, we are really pleased.

The business opened officially in April, so this is an outstanding achievement ion such a short space of time, it is quite overwhelming.

”We are so pleased with the people in the community and the support they provided us in rebuilding the shop.”

BMore Local came away with £11,000 in prize money for taking the award as well as £500 which they could donate to a charity of their choice, money which was donated to Ty Gobaith Children’s Hospice.

Ms Williams said her and co-owner Rowland Edwards plan to put the prize money back into the business and continue to build it, taking it from strength the strength.

The store also bagged itself Regional Retailer of the Year at the same event, winning £200 to donate to charity, which this time went to the RNLI.

Blakemore Wholesale annual Retailer of the Year Awards recognises exceptional retailers who go the extra mile to deliver excellent service and store standards.

Stores were judged across a range of criteria including customer relationships, product range, merchandising and local community involvement.