Conwy's CHAPS ready for panto – oh yes they are!

MEMBERS of an amateur drama group showed off their pre-panto glow ahead of opening night.

Conwy Civic Hall Amateur Players Society (CHAPS) are getting ready to stage Old King Cole. The first performance will take place at Memorial Hall, Llandudno Junction, on Friday at 7.30pm. There will be matinees at 2.30pm on Saturday (December 2) and on Sunday (December 3).

There will be extra shows at the Trinity Centre, Llandudno, on Friday, December 8 at 7.30pm and Sunday, December 10 at 2.30pm.

Tickets can be bought on the door or in advance from Margaret Norwood on 01492 584738. Tickets: £8, £7 concessions and £6 for children.