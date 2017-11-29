Flasher jailed after exposing himself to female shop workers

A flasher who got kicks out of exposing himself to female shop staff has been locked up.

Aaron Duffy, a road linesman, walked to a counter assistant in a Llangollen shop with his penis exposed. Then he went into a shop in Betws-y-Coed with his testicles showing through two separate holes in his trousers.

The victim was shocked to see him return to the shop with work colleagues on a later occasion, when he exposed himself again.

Mold Crown Court heard the flashing put him in breach of two separate suspended prison sentences for acts of violence at Ruthin and at Bala.

Duffy, 23, of Pilgrim Way in Pentre Maelor, Wrexham, was jailed for a year after he admitted three charges of indecent exposure in March and April and being in breach of two suspended prison sentences.

A three-year restraining order was made, preventing him entering the shops.

The court heard one of the victims was so upset she had quit her job which she had held down for many years.

Judge Niclas Parry said on three separate occasions Duffy sought sexual gratification and enjoyment by causing distress to females. It all happened when Duffy was subject to two separate suspended prison sentences, which he had breached before and been given chances.

His greatest mitigation, said the judge, was his guilty pleas which meant witnesses did not have to attend court and relive their embarrassment. Duffy was also a good worker and references showed another side to his character.

Barrister Jonathan Austin, prosecuting, said a woman was working alone in a shop in Llangollen on the evening of Friday March 24 when Duffy selected a bottle of water and his penis was fully exposed, protruding through a hole in his trousers.

She tried not to react, took his money and saw him adjust his clothing as he left.

On the morning of April 11 Duffy went to a shop in Betws-y-Coed with his testicles exposed.

He wanted to pay by card, he was told of a minimum payment, and he went to get more goods and returned to the counter still exposing himself.

The shopworker was embarrassed but completed the transaction – and she “felt dread” when he walked in again on the evening of April 19 with colleagues who had been working nearby.

One of his colleagues was heard to say “you can get done for that” and she saw him standing in the queue behind a woman and her teenage daughter with his hand down his trousers.

He pulled himself into a position when he exposed himself through a hole in his trousers.

The manager, from CCTV footage, recognised Duffy who had been working at nearby roadworks for some weeks.

Interviewed, he claimed it was accidental and said he got no gratification from it.

But in his pre-sentence report he accepted it was for sexual pleasure and he had done it intentionally.

Suspended sentences of imprisonment had previously been imposed after he attacked a man in Ruthin, knocking out his teeth, and punched a man at a young farmers event at Bala.

Barrister Matthew Curtis, defending, said Duffy had written a letter apologising for his behaviour and there were also references from his mother and former partner.

“He wants to express his shame and more importantly apologise for his actions,” said Mr Curtis.

He had admitted what he had done, there had been no offending since April, he accepted it was done for gratification and he was anxious to receive help.

After the sentencing Sgt Jonny Hill, based at Llanrwst Police Station, said: “I’d like to acknowledge the strength and character of the victims and witnesses who had the courage in coming forward to assist this investigation and to ensure justice is served. This type of offence causes huge distress and fear, not just to the victims but also their families and the wider community.

“I’m reassured, and on behalf of his victims pleased, that Aaron Duffy will now have plenty of time to contemplate his previous conduct and behaviour.”