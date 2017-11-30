Conwy Quay to be transformed into winter wonderland next month

Conwy Quay is set to be transformed into a winter wonderland this Christmas when an ice rink will be among the attractions at the Christmas markets that are being held for the first time in the town.

Dale Rankmore, company director for Su Casa Events who have organised the markets, said attendees can expect plenty of Christmas cheer as a wide range of stalls, parades and entertainment settle on the quay from December 12 to 17.

Mr Rankmore said: “We as a team are extremely excited about the prospect of creating such a magical day for the whole family.

“It’s been really great to see how our excitement is shared by the thousands of people who have clicked ‘attending’ on our social media page making it one of the most popular events online in the area this year which is something we are very proud of.

“In particular the ice skating which is now down to the last 30 per cent of tickets after only one week of sales and the ‘Flamingo Bingo’ event have really got people excited.”

Manager of the Fisherman’s Chip Shop in Conwy, Chris Nolan, welcomed the introduction of the new markets and said it was a major positive for the town.

Mr Nolan said: “I think it’s an absolutely fantastic idea, anything that brings people into Conwy has to be good. Markets are something we’ve never had before at Christmas time and to have an ice rink as well is going to be really good.”

Excitement already seems to be growing around the new markets.

Conwy town and county councillor Emma Leighton-Jones said a number of residents had approached her in the past few days voicing their enthusiasm for the upcoming event.

Cllr Leighton-Jones said: “We have never really had an ice rink or Christmas markets. People are really interested and glad to see something like this in Conwy.”

She said people already come to Conwy for their Christmas getaway and added that this event would encourage even more travellers to venture into the town over the festive season.”

For more information and to book time on the ice rink or a spot at Flamingo Bingo visit www.conwychristmasmarkets.co.uk