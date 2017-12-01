New business in Colwyn Bay left shattered after break in attempt

A Colwyn Bay shop front has been severely damaged after burglars tried to break in overnight, using a brick.

While nothing was stolen from the new business, quantumAV, the shop front was left shattered.

A pane on the shop door was destroyed after the brick was thrown through it and the main window was badly cracked.

QuantumAV have only been open for two months and owner Andrew Katsouris said it was hardly great timing with Christmas coming up, which should be the business’s busiest time of the year.

The Pioneer has contacted the police for more information and full details on the incident will appear in next week’s edition.