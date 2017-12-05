Colwyn Bay Christmas celebrations: Events and attractions organised for festive period

While Colwyn Bay can’t guarantee deep snow and sleigh bells tinkling, nor offer a red nosed reindeer, it can give a rattling good start to Christmas.

Whether gift shopping is a joy or a necessary task, the town is a realistic option to taking the train, bus or car to bigger centres, with its festive High Street.

Already it has a bright and jolly feel now the Christmas lights have been switched on, and the Christmas tree set up opposite the railway station is merrily twinkling and glittering.

There are many events and attractions being organised for the festive period. A seasonally decorated road train will tour a route through the town ready to carry children of all ages, and there’s more fun for children with a snow dome, and a cup and saucer merry go round and a pirate ship.

Mayor of the Bay of Colwyn, Cllr Jeff Pearson said: “It was great to see the Bay of Colwyn lit up again for Christmas, with Colwyn Bay, Old Colwyn and Rhos on Sea glittering with lights and each having its own Christmas tree lit up in the centre.

”I thank the shops for joining in with the Christmas spirit and decorating their shops and windows. Watch the press for times and dates of the special events in Station Road with rides and Father Christmas in his grotto with a gift for the children. There will be carol singing and Christmas music playing in the Bay View Centre to make it a joyous time as you do your Christmas shopping. On behalf of the town councillors wish all a happy and blessed Christmas and New Year.”

On Friday 8 December at 6pm St John’s Church, Old Colwyn, will hold a ‘light up a life’ service, to remember loved ones who have died and to light a candle in their memory. The service will be in support of St Kentigern’s Hospice.

On Sunday December 10 at 3pm children from Old Colwyn’s schools will be at St John’s Church for the village carol service.

The Pen-y-Bryn pub in Upper Colwyn Bay has planned a busy Christmas period - every Friday throughout December will be a live music night, the pub’s staff will take part in the national Christmas Jumper Day Friday December 15, the following Sunday they will hold a children’s Christmas party hour with a homemade Christmas card competition.

Anna Openshaw manager of Colwyn BID, who arranged the Christmas lights said: "We were delighted to see so many excited children and their parents at the Christmas lights switch on with the man of the moment, Santa Claus, as our guest of honour.

“The entertainment from stiltwalkers and rollerbladers in Yuletide outfits went down well and the snow globe proved very popular.

“This year we have decided to things a bit differently so rather than have just one big event we are spreading the festive cheer with a series of smaller events and attractions in the area.”