Bryn-y-Maen tractor enthusiasts hold second charity run

Tractor enthusiasts from Bryn-y-Maen recently held their second charity tractor road run, raising £1,110 for the Stroke Association and Alzheimers Society.

The run featured 46 tractors driving through Llanelian, Llangernyw and Llanddoged down to Llanrwst.

After lunch the route took them to Maenan and the back lanes of Eglwysbach to come out on the A470 at Bodnant.

They then went over the Tal-y-Cafn bridge to Henryd and Sychnant pass and down through the town of Conwy over bridge to Bryn Pydew down to Mochdre and back to Bryn y Maen.