Dog who went missing from Old Colwyn found in Stoke!

A MUCH-loved pet dog that went missing six months ago has been reunited with her family – after being found more than 80 miles away.

Eight-year old crossbreed Missy was last seen in Tan Lan, Old Colwyn, on June 9 so Stephen Owen was shocked to receive a call at 3pm on Saturday December 2 from the City Dogs Home in Stoke-on-Trent saying they had his dog.

Mr Owen, a chef at Rydal Penrhos school, said: “It is the best Christmas gift we could have asked for, we’re so happy to finally have her back home after such a long six months.

“We’d started to give up hope. It was getting towards the end of the year and we’d even put the dog bed away. The night before, my two-year old-daughter Sophia had picked up Missy’s collar and said “This is Missy’s”.

In June the Pioneer reported on the family’s appeal for any information on Missy - a rescue dog they’ve had for more than six years – yet despite her safe return, the family still don’t know how she found herself so far from home.

Mr Owen said: “We’d love to find out more.

“All we know is she went for a walk and then six months later we get a phone call after she was handed into the kennels in Stoke where her microchip had been scanned.

“We were told she was living with a man in a flat, and he was sent to prison apparently. We’re not sure how long she might have been in the flat alone, or how well she was looked after.

“She’s a bit poorly, she’s clearly been starving and dehydrated.”

Not wasting any time, Mr Owen’s partner Jaid headed straight to Stoke with her mother Sylvia - without letting their daughters Bella, eight, and Sophia in on the news - before returning at 9.30pm that night with Missy.

“I kept it as a surprise for my daughters. It’s Sophia’s birthday on Wednesday too, so it’s an extra present for her.

“They were very happy, the couldn’t believe it and weren’t expecting to see Missy at all. Lots of tears were shed, but I think it was mainly me crying!

“Once we got her in the house, it was like she’d never left. She said ‘hello’ and then went straight off looking for food!

“She’s eating and drinking now and seems ok in herself. She’s happy to be home and on the mend.”