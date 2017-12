n A kitchen porter found dead in his flat may have self-harmed or been involved in drug-taking, it was revealed at the opening of an inquest.

Gary Williams, aged 31, of Abbey Road, Llandudno, was found on November 28 and identified by his partner Lorraine Hughes. At Ruthin John Gittins, coroner for North Wales East and Central, said there were indications he had self-harmed.

The inquest was adjourned to a date in April.