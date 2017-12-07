New butcher aims to put Conwy Valley food centre a cut above the rest

A butcher with more than 30 years of experience has joined a food centre with ambitious plans for the future.

Graham Jones-Beach is the new head butcher at Bodnant Welsh Food Centre in the Conwy Valley and is keen to source as much meat as possible from local suppliers - some coming from farmers on the Bodnant estate itself.

He said: “Buying as local as possible and providing customers with all the information about how we source our main products has been my main objective.”

Graham said he was particularly pleased to be able to source pork from Teyrdan Hall Farm in Colwyn Bay, which produces top quality pork from rare breed pigs exclusively for Bodnant.

“Mary Benfield of Teyrdan Hall Farm has bred rare breed pigs for years and the meat is of a quality I have never before experienced,” he said.

Graham has been in the butchery trade since starting as an apprentice at his local Dewhurst more than 30 years ago, and has worked in farm shop, high street and market butchers during his career.

He added: “I have seen a lot of change in the butchery trade and although being diverse is essential, your range has to be tailored to your customers’ needs and underpinned with traditional values like the quality of product and customer service.