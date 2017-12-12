Colwyn Bay man who attacked neighbour with baseball bat over loud noise avoids jail

A man who twice attacked his neighbour, once with a baseball bat, because loud music from a stereo was disturbing his baby has been spared prison.

Judge Huw Rees told Lee Jones, aged 39, he was "essentially a family man" who had snapped at a time when still recalling the loss of a first child in distressing circumstances and his partner's health suffering after the birth of their son.

Jones was a given a ten-month jail sentence suspended for a year, after pleading guilty to unlawful wounding and common assault, must take part in a ten-day rehabilitation programme, do 150 hours of unpaid work and pay his victim Glyn Clear £500 compensation.

Jonathan Austin, prosecuting at Caernarfon Crown Court said in June Lee had punched his neighbour in multi-occupied flats in Greenfield Road, Colwyn Bay, in a row about the noise, at the time waving a baseball bat.

Mr Clear was hard of hearing and Jones had threatened to smash his stereo.

Then the following month there was another row and Mr Cleary, who had armed himself with a small bat, fearing trouble, was struck over the head with a baseball bat, suffering what Judge Rees called "a bloody injury".

Mr Austin revealed that in 2004 Jones had been jailed for six years for stabbing a man with a knife during a disturbance.

Defence barrister Dafydd Roberts said Jones had been under stress, had reflected on his behaviour and remorse was genuine.

He earned £220 for working four nights a week and was a hard-working family man.

Judge Rees told him: "There are other ways of dealing with problems in life."