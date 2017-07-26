Thu Jul 27, 2017
Reporter:
Beci Marchbank
Wednesday 26 July 2017 13:23
Small Mother & Baby (up to 8 weeks) Retreat in Llandudno requires an experienced REGISTERED MIDWIFE for alternate Sundays 1-8:30pm and bank. Good pay and working conditions plus generous holiday allowance.
