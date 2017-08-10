CENTRAL LLANDUDNO

Thu Aug 10, 2017
Reporter:
Gill Cummings
Thursday 10 August 2017 15:29
Second Floor, 2 Bedroom, Double Glazing, Gas Central Heating, Sorry no Pets, £500 per calendar month, £500 Deposit Call: 07940 756169 between 5-6pm
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on
Characters left: 1500
Related
Windows, Doors, Conservatories Facias and Soffits - Make us the first choice.
scooters, beds, wheelchairs, walkers, rise and recliners, stairlifts and much much more
RSPB giving nature a home
local reliable plumber in your area
st kentigerns hospice are a locally run charity
Hot Properties
Follow us
e-version
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
© 2017 NWN Media Limited
Powered by Miles 33
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on