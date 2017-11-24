Fri Nov 24, 2017
Reporter:
Gill Cummings
Friday 24 November 2017 11:00
RHYL 1 Bedroom, newly refurbished, self contained apartment, gas central heating, double glazing, intercom entry, no cats/dogs, deposit & reference required £90 per week. Call 07742 082593
