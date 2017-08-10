Wet, wet, wet! Rain puts dampener on Llandudno charity music festival

A charity music festival has received a wave of support following the news that it ‘may be running at a loss’.

Hardy music lovers turned out in the rain to join in the new charity festival at Llandudno FC over the weekend.

The event on August 5 and 6 and saw local bands such as Mad Haven and Anglesey band Bad Dog take to the stage all in aid of various charities including St David’s Hospice and Scope.

There was music on the Saturday from Crash Landing, Garlic Bread and the Jamie Porter Band and many more whilst Sunday’s line up included The Wee Bag Band, Jac Elis Roberts and Two Sick Steves.

Bars such as Wild Horse Brewery Company were set up including an information stand for St David’s Hospice. There were also plenty of activities for children including bouncy castles

The Llandudno Charity Music Festival posted on their Facebook page: “On behalf of the directors and everyone else involved we would like to thank every single band from the bottom of our hearts, for giving up your time and supporting our music festival, you were all amazing.

“Also thank you to everyone who came to support this event, you all made this weekend very special, mistakes were made but we will learn from them for next year.

“A breakdown of costs will be available after we have counted all the money, sadly the numbers were too small to support the event and we may be running at a loss.”

The organisers have received numerous comments from festival goers who came out in support of the festival and stating how much they had enjoyed the event.

All pictures by DAVE THOMAS