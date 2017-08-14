LLANDUDNO bandstand will play host to a charity singathon this Saturday.

The town's promenade will stage the six hour music marathon for the third successive year in support of Tenovus Cancer Care.

The aim of the event is to raise both awareness of the charity in North Wales, and much-needed funds to help them carry out vital research and offer a wide range of services to people affected by cancer.

Included in this year’s line-up are Harmony Singers, currently performing weekly at St John's Church, and the Tenovus Sing With Us choir.

Other performers include Arthur Woodcock (of local band False Alibi), Ukelele Party, Carol Lavelle, Soggy Bottom Boys UK Tribute Band, Andrew Welsh & Ken, and CBUG.

With music to suit all tastes, the event starts at 10am, and will run until 4pm.