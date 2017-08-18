A real showstopper! Eglwysbach Show draws in huge crowds for 70th anniversary

Huge crowds flocked to this year’s Eglwysbach Show which was celebrating its 70th anniversary last Saturday.

The show has been growing in recent times with an increasing number of visitors and exhibitors.

This year around an extra 200 entries were submitted to the crafts and horticulture marquee alone.

Scarecrows were in abundance around the Show as entries to a competition introduced last year, along with a Three Rams contest in the sheep lines.

The Shire Horse section was particularly popular attracting a large entry.

Ceri Pleavin’s Shire by Shordley Shires from Wrexham went home with the best in show trophy.

Also Tecwyn Jones, Ty Newydd, Nebo proved himself to be the King of the cattle rings with his 26-month-old Limousin bull.

The fun dog show attracted many entries, including Kate Humble - the presenter of BBC TV’s popular Countryfile programme and her Welsh sheepdog, Teg.

She and farmer Gareth Wyn Jones were also seen trying their hands in the speed shearing competition.