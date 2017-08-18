Crowds flock to annual RNLI lifeboat and emergency services day in Llandudno

The annual RNLI lifeboat and emergency services day saw crowds flock to Llandudno promenade.

The day saw the likes of North Wales Police, North Wales Ambulance, North Wales Fire and Rescue, St John Ambulance, Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue and many more set up base on the promenade to show the public the range of services they offer.

Llandudno RNLI lifeboats were launched and demonstrations were held from 10am to 6pm by a range of volunteers and professionals in the emergency service industry.

There was a chance to see how police take fingerprints and a six-year-old visitor from the USA, Mackenzie McKay, got hands-on experience from North Wales Police on how to take her own fingerprint.

Opportunities were available for children - including sitting in the back of police vans and a chance to try on hard hats.

Llandudno RNLI launched a lifeboat and demonstrated how they rescue someone who has fallen into the sea and become stranded.

A ‘flying’ visit was also paid by HM Coastguard rescue helicopter which saw a man being lowered down to the lifeboat.

Llandudno Lifeboat operations manager, Captain Marcus Elliot said: “It was an excellent day, weather wise it was perfect. It was a special year as this was the last emergency services day that will involve Andy Pearce as we move into our new boat house in October.

“The importance of the emergency services day is to show the volunteers services as well as the professionals. We hope to continue it next year.”